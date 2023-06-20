Obituary: Robert Adrian Spalding, 78, Bardstown

Robert Adrian Spalding, 78, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born July 23, 1944, in Bardstown to the late George Adrian and Mary Margaret Mattingly Spalding. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

ROBEERT ADRIAN SPALDING

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Wayne Spalding.

He is survived by two sisters, Wanda Lois Stone and Helen T. (Doug) Lyvers, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Joseph William (Brenda) Spalding and Ricky Spalding, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, with prayers Thursday evening at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-