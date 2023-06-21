Magistrates get options on the price they’ll pay for Nelson County’s paving projects

Judge Executive Tim Hutchins, center, with District 5 Magistrate Jon Snow and District 4 Magistrate Jeff Lear prior to the start of Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court magistrates learned Tuesday night the actual price they’ll have to pay per ton to have asphalt delivered and laid on the county’s roadways.

County Engineer Brad Spalding had warned the magistrates weeks ago to use $95 a ton as a rough estimate when they calculated the cost of paving projects in their districts.

The actual bid submitted by Mago for asphalt delivered and laid totaled $97.75 per ton — $79.50 per ton for the asphalt, and $18.25 per ton for hauling and placing it. The new price was $2.75 higher than last year’s price.

After discussions with Judge Executive Tim Hutchins, Mago offered a $1.50 per ton discount if the county used asphalt that included up to 20 percent recycled asphalt product in its composition.

The magistrates approved the list of bids for materials, which also included a low bid of $108 per ton for road salt from Cargill. Spalding said the county’s salt barn is currently full, but wanted to accept the bid when it becomes necessary to buy additional salt.

Magistrate M.T. Harned checks his phone prior to the start of Tuesday evening’s fiscal court meeting.

DISTRICT 3 PAVING LIST. Fiscal Court approved Magistrate M.T. Harned’s paving list of projects totaling $155,159. The list includes:

— 0.613 mile of Sawmill Road at a cost of $31.190

— 0.777 mile of Mount Moriah Road — $39,100

— 0.311 mile of Edwards Avenue — $14.663

— 0.75 mile of Sutherland Lane — $66,206

JAIL BODY SCANNER. Nelson County Jailer Justin Hall reported that the jail’s new full-body scanner has been installed and that training for the jail staff will take place soon.

Once staff training has been completed, all individuals booked in the jail will undergo a full body scan. The scanner will help stop the flow of contraband into the jail.

In other business, fiscal court:

— was introduced to the new EMS Director Michael Reynolds. Reynolds is replacing Joe Prewitt as director. He plans to retire later this year.

— approved a bid to replace the roof of the Nelson County Civic Center. Insurance will pay 100 percent of the approximate $73,000 cost to replace the roof.

— voted to move the July 4 fiscal court meeting to 8 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, and cancel the July 18, 2023 fiscal court meeting.

— heard that bids for the Dee Head Road project will be opened Aug. 4, 20223. The state-funded project is to be finished by December, Spalding told the court.

— listen to a review of the tourist commission’s 2023-24 budget. Samantha Brady, tourism executive director, reviewed the high points of the past year’s successes and the areas where the new budget will focus.

— appointed Donna Dugan, Paul Sorrell and Trey Bradley to the Nelson County Public Library Board. Dugan will serve a two-year term, Sorrell a three-year term, and Bradley a four-year term.

— approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Fairfield for the purpose of enforcing the county’s nuisance ordinance within the boundaries of the city once Fairfield has given final approval to adopt the county ordinance.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet at 8 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, in the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

-30-