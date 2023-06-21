Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Donald Lee Howard Jr., 35, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donovan Lavel Pitmon, 27, Bardstown, rape, first-degree, domestic violence; strangulation, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-