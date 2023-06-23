Obituary: Tony ‘Zook’ Mattingly, 48, Springfield

Tony “Zook” Mattingly, 48, of Springfield, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital due to cancer. He was born May 9, 1975, in Louisville. He was a family-oriented, outdoor person who loved life. He enjoyed woodworking, laughing and having a good time. He was a Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Kenny Mattingly and Margaret Regina “Jean” Kelty Mattingly; and one brother, Victor Aaron Mattingly.

Survivors include six children, Devin Mattingly, Jacob Mattingly and T. J. Mattingly, all of New Haven and Trey Hutchins, Jarrett Hutchins and Whitney Hutchins, all of Springfield; one sister, Serena Smalley (Donta) of Springfield; three brothers, Paul Kenny Mattingly (Bonnie Jean) of Shepherdsville, John Mattingly (Kristy) of Louisville and Mark Mattingly of Campbellsville; and five grandchildren, Paisley Grace Nicole Mattingly, William Trayce Hutchins, Cayden Philips, Braelyn Parrott and Laveha Parrott.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Trey Hutchins, Jarrett Hutchins, Donta Smalley, Paul Kenny Mattingly, John Mattingly and Mark Mattingly.

Honorary Pallbearers are Devin Mattingly, Jacob Mattingly and T.J. Mattingly.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-