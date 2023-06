NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 23, 2023 — Video of the special-called meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court on Friday, June 23, 2023. The only item on the agenda was first reading of the ordinance regarding zoning changes for bourbon warehouse projects in Nelson County. The measure was approved 4-0. Magistrate Keith Metcalfe was absent. Running time: 24 minutes



