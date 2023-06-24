Sen. Jimmy Higdon provides issues being reviewed in interim committee meetings

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Friday, June 23, 2023 — The Kentucky General Assembly is three weeks into the 2023 Interim Period meetings, and there are many items to update you on. As a reminder, the interim serves as an opportunity for lawmakers and stakeholders to come together to review previously enacted legislation for implementation updates and to begin considering any future legislation that may be necessary to address state challenges.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

KENTUCKY VETERANS. Our first meeting of the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee focused on awareness and prevention of suicide among military veterans. We learned during guest testimony that the Kentucky National Guard has the highest rate of suicide among the branches of the Armed Forces. The prevailing theory as to why is in the fact that our guardsmen and women often deal with the trauma that results from responding to natural disasters, like those in eastern and western Kentucky, are called to action during riots and are also engaged in search and rescue missions that include retrieving cadavers.

The committee heard from the ‘Check A Vet’ organization, and we learned that, sadly, veteran suicide in Kentucky is three times the national average. The organization emphasized the importance of giving hope and being aware of signs of suicidal tendencies. Every day, too many veterans end their lives by suicide, and you can’t tell who is struggling unless you take the time to check. I encourage you to visit checkavet.org for resources and information shared with lawmakers during the committee meeting.

If you are a veteran or no one in crisis, please call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or text 838255.

STATE ROAD PROJECTS. I have the pleasure of serving as co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee (IJC) on Transportation alongside my House colleague, Representative John Blanton. At the first meeting of the IJC on Transportation, officials provided lawmakers with an update on the status of significant projects supported by the legislature in the biennial road plan. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reported it is obtaining the necessary land to move forward with the Brent Spence Bridge megaproject in Northern Kentucky. This bridge has been a project many people have supported and worked toward through numerous decades. Building this major economic artery will be a long process, but the economic impact will be substantial and have a positive generational impact.

KYTC reported that 70 percent of work on the Mountain Parkway is either under construction or completed, and construction connecting I-69 between Evansville, Indiana and Henderson, Kentucky is underway. In Eastern Kentucky, 76 bridges have either been replaced or repaired, and more than 400,000 tons of debris have been removed in response to the floods of 2022. The next IJC on Transportation meeting will include a comprehensive update on debris cleanup efforts.

The cabinet also provided an update on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Planning Program, a $5 billion federal project of which Kentucky received $69.5 million. According to the presentation, charging stations that fully charge electric vehicles in 30 minutes will be placed along state highways and parkways. In what I believe is a wise move, federal funds will engage the private sector to build this EV infrastructure.

PUBLIC SAFETY RECRUITMENT. In the 2022-24 state budget, lawmakers provided a $15,000 pay increase for Kentucky State Police (KSP) Officers. KSP reported the investment is leading to recruitment taking a positive turn.

Lawmakers also provided funding to hire 200 new social workers statewide. However, as we all know and what was clear following my meeting with social workers, money is not the main issue. Stressful working conditions, such as dealing daily with cases of child abuse and neglect and recruiting new workers, are among the significant challenges facing this area of state government. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported it has not yet been able to hire 100 new employees of the 200 allotted in the state budget. Discussions on what else may be considered to address recruitment challenges included consideration of PTSD leave time and providing support alongside young social workers as they navigate responsibilities such as court appearances.

JUVENILE JUSTICE UPDATE. We recently learned that the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center would cease operations due to staffing shortages and that juveniles were being relocated to the juvenile detention center in Boyd County, about 135 miles away. This comes in the aftermath of riots and assaults occurring at various centers in Kentucky. The General Assembly appropriated over $25 million to DJJ for staff salaries, facility upgrades and transportation costs.

DISASTER RELIEF. Representatives from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet provided an update on the eastern and western ‘Team Kentucky’ relief funds established by the executive branch in the aftermath of tornadoes and flooding. We learned that the executive branch did not consult with the Executive Branch Ethics Commission in establishing those funds, which have operated mainly as a charitable fund but are not designated as such. Recent media reports have expressed frustration with an inability to receive details on the funds and have reported roadblocks by agencies in their efforts to request information. An additional concern lawmakers raised is that a fund of this nature was housed within PPC, an agency that has never overseen the distribution of funds such as this and is not equipped to do so. These funds are a noble effort, and people have given generously, expecting the funding will help those in need. We’ve been troubled by reports of funds arriving to people not impacted by disasters and hearing from those in need who did not receive assistance. It will be something we continue to monitor. On a related note, cleanup efforts continue in eastern Kentucky.

I will continue to keep you updated throughout the interim.

I was honored to join Representative Candy Massaroni in welcoming Mr. Richard Nest, a U.S. Army veteran, as a distinguished guest and who was recognized during the IJC VMAPP committee meeting. He proudly served as a paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Bridge within a commando platoon and earned two Bronze Stars. Mr. Nest has been a member of the VFW for 55 years. He dedicates his time to helping fellow veterans, their families, and his community. We are grateful for his services and enjoyed welcoming him to Frankfort.

In closing, I recently published a statewide op-ed priming The Stephen Foster Story, Kentucky’s official outdoor musical, which takes place in Bardstown. I invite everyone to come to enjoy the music and the talent that is on display. It’s a great way to spend a summer evening.

The show takes place at My Old Kentucky Home State Park. The Stephen Foster Story began on June 17 and runs through August 12. For more information, please visit stephenfoster.com.

Additionally, The Songs of Stephen Foster will be performed June 24 through August 5 at 2 p.m. every Saturday at Nelson County High School. Cinderella will be presented for eight performances from July 12 through August 4.

-30-