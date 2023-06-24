Obituary: George W. Halk Jr., 76, Bardstown

George W. Halk Jr., 76, of Bardstown, died peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Astoria, Ore., the late George W. Sr., and Hattie Bright Halk.

GEORGE W. HALK JR.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Thompson Halk.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with military honors at 4 p.m. with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

