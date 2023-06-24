Obituary: Horace Churchill, 79, Springfield

Horace Churchill, 79, of Springfield, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Bardstown. He attended Second Baptist Church in Bloomfield. He worked as a farmhand, for Springfield Winery and as a mechanic for Charlie Leathers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maude Robinson Churchill and James Wesley “J.W.” Churchill; five children, Ray William, Adam Williams, LaTonia Williams, Janet Graves and Terry Williams; and five siblings, Molly, Ricky, Joseph, Sally Churchill and Mellwood Robinson.

He is survived by two daughters, Joyce (William) Williams and Amonda (Steven) Riley; one son, Calvin (Ginny) Williams; five stepchildren, Pam (Chris) Railey, Lisa Jones, Carolyn Railey, David (Sabrina) Railey and Kent (Linda) McMakin; five siblings, James, Margaret, Jenny, Rosie, Mary C. Churchill; special companion, Joan Railey; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Second Baptist Church Bloomfield with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with Bro. Joe Marshall officiating.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

