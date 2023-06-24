Obituary: Terry David Welshans, 76, Bardstown

Terry David Welshans, 76, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Charles City, Iowa to the late Ira Daniel and Mildred Irene Jenkins Welshans.

He was retired from the Chicago Metra Commuter Railroad where he retired as their mechanical instructor. When he and his wife moved to Bardstown, he became involved with Samuels Airport where he was on the board of directors. He was also involved with the Kentucky Pilots Association where he was an advisor and tutor to many students. Another part of Bardstown he loved was the Bourbon industry and for a time, he had a business where he gave tours by plane over the distilleries. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janice MaCleay.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Carolyn” Jessie Welshans; one daughter, Cindy (Matthew) Lyon of Louisville; one son, Daniel (Karla) Welshans of LaGrange; and two grandchildren, Ashyianae and Lee.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests that no flowers and memorial contributions go to the Kentucky Pilots Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-