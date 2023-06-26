Nelson County Jail Logs — June 21-23, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Cameron Lee Wiley, 29, Louisville, criminal trespassing, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but less than $1,000 value; order of appearance. Bond is $430 cash. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Nich Schwartz, 43, Louisville, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $500. Booked at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rebecca Ann Chesser, 46, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Anthony John Linton, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,138 cash. Booked at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Emma Elizabeth Mattingly, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Voshon Ramond Livers, 25, Bardstown, contempt of court; flagrant non-support. Bond is $5,500 cash. Booked at 12:34 p.m.Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker Turney Davie, 35, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal trespassing, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond listed. Booked at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Buffie Marie Swann, 47, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $313 cash. Booked at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Johnathan Lester Wingler, 52, Louisville, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:02 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chasity Mae Fulkerson, 41, Bardstown, failed to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kyrie Joe Canales, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:04 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Keri Louise McCubbins, 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Brooke Gabrielle Porter, 24, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; license to be in possession; no insurance card; no child restraint; possession of marijuana; endangering the welfare of a minor; disregarding stop sign; failure to appear (5 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $2.794. Booked at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Ray Yocum, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, ,by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Bo Clark, 56, Louisville, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. No bond listed. Booked at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Nathan Cox, 37, Bardstown, assault under extreme emotional disturbance. No bond listed. Booked at 4:22 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Timothy S. Biggers, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $745 cash. Booked at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Melissa Ann Harris, 31, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, June 23, 2023

Samantha Marie Grundy, 27, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disordeerly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4:12 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Darnell Crowe, 47, Springfield, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); disregarding stop sign. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:34 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Ann Jordan, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:43 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023.

Jeremiah Allen Walls, 32, Shepherdsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond is $551 cash. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Luccius-Chandler Goss,, 20, Bardstown, speeding, 23 mph over limit; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to wear seat belts. No bond listed. Booked at 5:03 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-