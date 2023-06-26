Nelson County Jail Logs — June 24-25, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Joseph Brock Roby, 58, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tori Denise Masters, 29, Willisburg, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance card; license not legible. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:56 a.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

George Lee Patoon, 43, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 11 mph over limit; reckless driving; no operators license; improper equipment. No bond listed. Booked at 3:03 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael W. Ehler, 65, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 3:51 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Hefley, 24, Marson, Mich., failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department. no pic

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Kolton Wayne Simmons, 27, Scottsville, robbery, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; leaving the scene of an accident; escape, second-degree; burglary, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million value. No bond listed. Booked at 12:04 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremiah Jeshawn Odom, 23, Bardstown, disorderly conduction, second-degree. Bond is $252 cash. Booked at 1:28 a.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Zachary Alexander Roberson, 31, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; disregarding stop sign. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:37 a.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-