Nelson County Jail Logs — June 25-26, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Denver Allen Jones, 25, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Monday, June 26, 2023

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 25, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; operating with a suspended operators license; careless driving. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:39 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Francis Girdley, 51, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:50 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, ,by the Kentucky State Police.

Steven Allen Ballard, 27, New Haven, parole violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Susan Michelle Browning, 53, Bardstown, contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $415 cash. Booked at 12:27 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jose Armando Escalera, 22, Versailles, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023,, by the Ketnucky State Police.

William Anthony Cecil, 50, New Haven, assault, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:27 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023.

Francis Michael Pfeiffer, 19, Boston, criminal abuse, first-degree, child 12 years of age or younger. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booed at 6:04 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Daniel Wayne Burton, 41, Bardstown, theft of services, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 in value. No bond listed. Booked at 7:05 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

