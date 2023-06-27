Obituary: James Walt Jones, 87, Hodgenville

James Walt Jones, 87, of Hodgenville, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville. He was born March 12, 1936, in West Point to the late Laurence G. and Mabel Mae Funk Jones.

JAMES WALT JONES

He was a Baptist by faith. He was a member of Locus Grove Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a self-employed mechanic with Ashley Lane Auto Truck Repair. He was a member of the LaRue County Cattle Association, the American Hereford Association, a member of the Jefferson County Sheriff Posse, the West Point Alumni Association, and a Louisville businessman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita Lockridge, and Clara E. Clark; one brother, Martin Jones; and his horse, Jack.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna Jo Hogg Jones of Hodgenville; one daughter, Angela Mae Jones of Louisville; two sons, James E. (Peggy S.) Jones of Hodgenville, and Larry E. (Vicky) Jones of Louisville; one grandson, Kenny Jones; one sister–in–law, Sue Basham of Louisville; his dog Muffin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Craig Perkins officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the funeral home chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-