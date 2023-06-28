Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Chappell, 80, Louisville

Robert “Bob” Chappell, 80, of Louisville, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home. He was retired from the Jefferson County Public Schools and Hewlett-Packard and was a member of First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

He was preceded in death by his husband, Mark Stevens Hubbard; and his parents, William R. and Mary Jewell Mann Chappell.

Survivors include many beloved cousins, including Butch and Jerry Sweat, who cared for him.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Humane Society of Louisville.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-