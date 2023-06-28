Obituary: Paul Kenneth Culver Sr., 81, Bardstown

Paul Kenneth Culver Sr., 81, of Bardstown, died peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday, June 26, 2023. He was born July 5, 1941, in Bardstown to the late John William Culver and Mary Beatrice Culver. He worked many years in the Cedarwoods and at Holloway Construction. He was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Marie “Penny” Culver; one daughter, Paula Jean Faulkner; one grandson, Jacob Culver; one great-grandson, baby Joseph; one great-granddaughter, Rylee Sage Parrent; and one brother, Charles Raymond Culver.

He is survived by one daughter, Nina (Paul) Culver of Bardstown; one son, Paul Kenneth (Jessica) Culver Jr. of Bardstown; 111 brothers and sisters; six granddaughters; three grandsons; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Freddy Riggs officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

