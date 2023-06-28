Obituary: Geraldine Livers, 74, New Hope

Geraldine Livers, 74, of New Hope, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at U of L Hospital. She was born July 9, 1948, in Louisville and was raised in Leslie County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Nantz and Lillie Luster Engle; three brothers; one infant granddaughter, Chloe Lynn Livers; and one infant great-granddaughter, Olivia Reid.

Survivors include four children, Carol Livers, Frank Livers and Sylvia Livers, all of New Hope and Billy Livers of Loretto; two sisters, Pauline Johnson Miller and Jackie Engle Miller; one brother, Roy Lee Smith; nine grandchildren including the grandson she raised, Hunter Lobb, Tony Reid, Eric Gooch, Frank Livers, Joe Joe Followay, Colby Livers, Warren Dean Livers, Blake Livers and Calli Livers; and eight great0grandchildren.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 1250 Homestead Valley Road, New Hope.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go toward cremation expenses and may be made to Mattingly Funeral Home.

