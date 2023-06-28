Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

David Allen Lyvers, 41, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment first-degree, police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 10:11 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Levi Joseph Reinle, 21, Loretto, no motorcycle operator’s license; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kathy Lynn Bartley, 43, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Susie A. Coleman, 44, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $1,000 value (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

Amanda Marie Offutt, 33, Louisville, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; operating on a suspended operator’s license. No bond listed. Booked at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

-30-