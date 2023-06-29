Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Kelvin James Williamson, 32, New Hope, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Marcus Alejandro Durbin, 19, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; reckless driving. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Wayne Bellendier II, 33, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaleb Michael Shehan, 27, Bloomfield, tampering with physical evidence; operating on a suspended license; no registration plates; no insurance card. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerad Matthew Jones, 34, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Juliana Marie Jordan-Huber, 46, Bardstown, falsely reporting an incident. No bond listed. Booked at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-