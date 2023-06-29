Obituary: John Duffy Trager, 85, Cox’s Creek

John Duffy Trager, 85, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, after suffering with dementia for the past several years. He died at his Cox’s Creek home.

JOHN DUFFY TRAGER

He was born Nov. 13, 1937, in Louisville. He lived in the Portland area and moved to the Highlands at the age of five. He attended St. Francis grade school, St Xavier high school, and St. Mary’s Seminary. He was fortunate to be chosen by the Archdiocese of Louisville to attend the North American College in Rome, Italy in 1959 and was ordained as a priest in 1963. He returned to the U.S. to serve the parishes of St. Margaret Mary and St. Ignatius in Louisville and St. Joseph in Bardstown. In 1969, he was awarded a fellowship at Temple University in Philadelphia for further study in philosophy. His dissertation “Freedom in Heidegger” is published on the internet.

Throughout the years, he taught philosophy at Bellarmine University, Jefferson Community College, and St. Catherine College. In 1973, he worked as director of Mayor Harvey Sloane’s Neighborhood Development Office in Louisville. He then served as branch manager, assistant director, and acting director of Vehicle Licensing in Frankfort from which he retired. During this time, he served at several Episcopal parishes including St. Thomas in Louisville and St. James in Shelbyville.

After retiring, he volunteered for many years with the St. Vincent de Paul Store in Bardstown, served on the board of Nelson County CASA, and assisted with the Anatok Preservation Committee. He provided organist services at Ascension Church in Bardstown and St. Vincent Church at Nazareth. He was an accomplished musician who gave organ concerts around town, including Loretta Motherhouse, St. Joseph Church, the Abbey of Gethsemani, and Ascension Church.

He loved spending time with his family, playing piano and organ, reading, and traveling. He also enjoyed visiting with staff and friends at the local library, Hadorn’s Bakery, and at the Nelson County Senior Center. Additionally, he loved getting together with his former classmates to discuss theology and reminiscing about their shared experiences.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and George Trager; one sister, Mary Jane Davis; and one granddaughter, Rowan Elizabeth Trager.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Elizabeth (Libby) Briggs Trager; one daughter, Alicia Briggs Trager; one son, Duffy Briggs Trager (Felicia); and three grandchildren, Everett, Julia, and Smith.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Nelson County for their assistance with his care. They also wish to thank the Nelson County Senior Center (especially Amy, Anthony, Donna, Roy, and John A) for their assistance, support, and meals for the past several years.

The family followed his wishes for cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-