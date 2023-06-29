Obituary: Bernard Andrew ‘Bernie’ Matheis Jr., 82, Bardstown

Bernard Andrew “Bernie” Matheis Jr., 82, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Hardin Memorial Baptist. He was born Dec. 25, 1940, to the late Bernard Andrew Sr. and Elsie Violet Miller Matheis. He was retired from Ford Motor Company in Louisville. He loved fishing and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Matheis.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Ann Prechtel Matheis; one daughter, Stella (Roger Dale) Durbin of Florida; one sister, Helen Gessell of Swanville, Minn.; two grandchildren, Jessica (John) Adamskie and D.J. (Shannon) Durbin both of Summerfield, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Kristina Durbin and Dalton Adamskie.

The family has followed his wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation and a private burial at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

