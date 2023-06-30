Obituary: Mary Patricia ‘Boonie’ Nalley Brown, 86, Louisville

Mary Patricia Nalley Brown, 86, of Louisville, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She was known her entire life as “Boonie.” She was a parishioner at St. Athanasius parish.

MARY PATRICIA “BOONIE” NALLEY BROWN

She was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Loreto and grew up in Culvertown. She received the sacraments of initiation and was married to her husband of 64 years in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown on Sept. 6, 1958.

She was a woman of deep faith and was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend who gave of herself completely to her family and friends. She enjoyed the simple things of life, spending many an hour on her porches swinging, speaking on the phone with children and grandchildren, and enjoying a good meal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Esther, and three siblings Madeline, Jo Ann, and John.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Brown; seven children, Duane, Paul, the Rev. Joseph Mary, Patricia, Steve (Donatella), Michael, and David (Ashley); four siblings, Sarah Elizabeth (Betty), Edward, Charles, and Donna; 12 grandchildren, Katie, Marta, Sean, Francesco, Mara, Veronica, Carlo, Michael, Annamaria, Peter, Joseph, and Georgianna; and one great-grandchild to be born in January 2024.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown with the Rite of Committal at St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Community of St. John, the religious community of her son, the Rev. Joseph Mary.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-