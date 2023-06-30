Obituary: Bobby G. Hardin, 78, Bloomfield

Bobby G. Hardin, 78, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home. He was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Bardstown. He was a self-employed farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Louise Hardin; one infant daughter, Carolyn Joyce Hardin; one grandson, Gerald Floyd Jones; his parents, Herbert and Nelly Hardin; and several siblings.

He is survived by three daughters, Margaret (Donnie) Jones of Leitchfield, Tina (Charley) Curtsinger of Bloomfield, and Alisha (Jamie) Nation of Taylorsville;

two sons, Bobby Lee (Karen) Hardin and John Thomas (Carol) Hardin, both of Bloomfield; several siblings; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be private in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

