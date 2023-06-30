Obituary: Francis Chester ‘Teeny’ Clark Jr., 72, New Haven

Francis Chester “Teeny” Clark Jr., 72, of New Haven, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin due to cancer. He was born April 17, 1951, in New Hope. He was a retired security guard with Flaget Memorial Hospital and a former employee of Boone’s Butcher Shop and Highview Construction.

FRANCIS CHESTER “TEENY” CLARK JR.

He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Allen Clark; his parents, Francis Chester Clark Sr. and Mary Aline Donahue Clark; one sister, Mary Ann “Sadie” Norman; and one brother, Thomas Lee “Tommy” Clark.

Survivors include two children, Melissa Taylor of New Haven and Mark Clark (Adrienne) of Lebanon; six sisters, Louise Buckman of Falls of the Rough, Ann Newton and Brenda Donahue (Jeff), both of New Haven, Cathy Cissell (Mickey) of Shepherdsville, and Sharon Lanham (Johnny) and Frances Cundiff (Joe), both of New Hope; one brother, James Clark (Jeanette) of Holy Cross; four grandchildren, Paige Smith, Hannah Chambers (Andrew), Lillie Clark and Austin Taylor; one great-grandson, Brandon Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-