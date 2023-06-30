Sen. Jimmy Higdon recognized by KLC as a ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’

By the Legislative Research Commission

Thursday, June 29, 2023 — State Sen. Jimmy Higdon has been named a Friend of Kentucky Cities by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC). He is among 20 lawmakers recognized with the award.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon speaks at a recent meeting in Nelson County.

KLC annually recognizes legislators who advocate for issues and secure the passage of legislation important to cities. Higdon was instrumental in passing 13 of the organization’s initiatives, including being the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 213, which created needed administrative regulations relating to biosolids from wastewater treatment at publicly owned treatment works.

The bill requires the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet to create regulations conforming with 40 C.F.R. Pt. 503 regarding siting criterion and permit conditions necessary to regulate the disposal of biosolids.

Biosolids are nutrient-rich, organic, residual materials that result from treating domestic sewage or sewage sludge in a treatment facility. They can be recycled and used as fertilizer to improve and maintain productive soils.

“Receiving the Friend of Cities award is a great honor, and I’m grateful for KLC’s guidance on many important bills that impact the well-being of Kentucky cities and their residents,” Higdon said. “When you’re a policymaker, looking at codes and regulations and considering them among those at the federal level can be quite a task. I’m happy we have organizations like KLC. that serve as a resource for different policy areas. I’m particularly grateful for KLC.’s opposition to the bourbon barrel tax phase-out bill, House Bill 5 because cities in the 14th district will see a negative impact. While we fought the good fight and lost, I still appreciate having them as an ally on that policy front.”

Higdon and fellow lawmakers enacted 176 bills in the 2023 Legislative Session, 68 percent of which were supported by KLC.

