Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Justin Blake Wimsett, 32, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Todd Reed, 38, LaGrange, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 2:56 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

Fredrick Scott Slayers, 60, Willisburg, violation of conditions of release. No bond listed. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Ballard Scott, 43, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 3:52 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tabatha Lynn Couch, 42, Mount Sherman, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:29 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawn Marie White, 25, Bardstown, serving bench warrant; no registration plates; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 7:31 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher M. Tucker, 28, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 8:13 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Douglas Settles Jr., 40, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 9:39 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

