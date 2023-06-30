AG Daniel Cameron joins other states to preserve AM radio in electric vehicles

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 30, 2023 — Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking steps to oppose a push by electric vehicle makers to eliminate AM radios in their all-electric vehicles.

“Eliminating AM radio could harm Kentuckians who need it to stay safe and informed about what’s happening in the Commonwealth,” Attorney General Cameron said. “I joined this coalition to urge electric vehicle manufacturers to keep open this important avenue of communication.”

DANIEL CAMERON

In a letter to the Electric Drive Transportation Association and the Zero Emission Transportation Association, Cameron expressed concern that phasing out AM radio could make Kentuckians less safe. AM radio is typcially used for disaster and weather warnings. The letter also notes that phasing out AM channels could have the unintended consequence of discriminating against certain political commentary.

Kentucky has recently experienced natural disasters and other public safety emergencies. “During those emergencies,” the letter states, “it is vitally important that federal, state, and local officials be able to deliver emergency warnings and other information to their citizens.” AM radio covers over “90 percent of the U.S. population and ensures that state and federal agencies can quickly, dependably, and cheaply distribute life-saving information across vast geographical areas.”

In addition to being a source of free and readily available emergency information, AM radio also provides citizens with access to diverse voices that are important to our national dialogue. Eliminating such access could leave Kentuckians without a clear and fair understanding of pressing issues.

“Eliminating AM radio from vehicles,” the letter concludes, “ignores the vital role AM radio plays in the lives of millions of Americans.”

Attorney General Cameron was joined by attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia in sending the letter.

-30-