Access to Cathedral Manor closed at West Stephen Foster June 30-July 3

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 30, 2023 — Access from West Stephen Foster Avenue to Cathedral Manor — New Haven Road — will be closed from today through July 30th due to construction work on a roundabout that will eventually replace the existing Cathedral Manor / West Stephen Foster Ave. intersection in front of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

West Stephen Foster Avenue will remain open. The Kentucky Department of Transportation expects to complete work on the roundabout next summer.

The $3.595 milion contract for the project was awarded May 30th to Louisville Paving Company, Inc.

The US 62 movement will remain open. Access will be maintained to local entrances. This will facilitate quicker work of the highest impacting construction phase during summer break for local schools. Once that portion of the intersection reopens, work will continue through the end of November and allow for minimal traffic impacts during winter. Construction will resume in mid-March of 2024 and must be complete by August 1st of 2024.

Signs have been posted to alert motorists and the local community of upcoming work. Commercial/large vehicle operators are strongly advised to pay attention to signage along northbound US 31E with limited opportunity to turn around if detours are missed or ignored. A detour plan for the closure has been devised using input from local stakeholders and is attached to this press release. An overview map of the project is also included.

