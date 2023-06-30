Effective July 1, law change means usage tax applies to all types of camping trailers

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 30, 2023 — Starting July 1st, a change in the Motor Vehicle Usage Tax means that all camping trailers, pull-behind, fifth-wheel, and pop-up camping vehicles that contain living quarters and must be licensed for use on state highways will now be subject to Kentucky’s 6 percent motor vehicle tax.

The change means when a recreational vehicle is sold, the buyer will now be required to pay the 6 percent tax at the time of transfer.

County clerks will continue to collect the fee on ATVs, trailers, and boats as they have done in the past.

The change was part of House Bill 360 which was enacted during the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

