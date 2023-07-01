Obituary: Wanda Lois Kinder, 75, Bloomfield

Wanda Lois Kinder, 75, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Dec. 22, 1947, in Bullitt County to the late Paul and Rhoda Thompson Kinder Sr. She was a retired employee of Alcoa Aluminum and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. She was very creative and had a witty and dry sense of humor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Paul “Dickie” Kinder Jr.

She is survived by one sister, Mary Kinder of Bloomfield.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

