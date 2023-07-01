Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, June 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, June 30, 2023

Steven Ray Satterly, 48, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 1:24 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Kelley Perkins, 34, 40342, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no seat belts. No bond listed. Booked at 12:33 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Scott Dewayne Goodin, 39, Boston, operating on a suspended license; no seat belts; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:34 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Diane Hyatte, 36, Bardstown, criminal abuse, second-degree, child 12 years of age or under; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 1:46 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Cody Gray, 28, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023.

Joey Lee Owens, 41, Mount Vernon, no charge data. No bond listed. Booked at 5:55 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023.

David Orlando Smith Jr., 45, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 6:44 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Alexis Dezahrae Smallwood, 34, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 8:17 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Juliana Marie Jorden-Huber, 46, Bardstown, stalking, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 8:41 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elmer Joseph George Jr., 37, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:58 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-