Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 2, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Matthew Ballard Scott, 43, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:14 a.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Robert Frazier, 35, Springfield, burglary, second-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:58 a.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John W. Rumbelow, 45, Barsdtown, possession of marijuana; assault, fourth-degree (dating violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 6:31 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Edwin Orlando Rax Xol, 27, North Charleston, S.C., speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; driving too fast for traffic conditions; no operator’s license. No bond listed. Booked at 11:33 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023.

John Charles Kyle, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $713 cash. Booked at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-