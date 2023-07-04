Obituary: Ronald Warren ‘Ronnie’ Mudd, 72, Bardstown

Ronald Warren “Ronnie” Mudd, 72, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 3, 1950, to the late Joseph Bernard and Mary Ursula Warren Mudd.

He was the first paramedic in Nelson County. He worked for Nelson County EMS until his retirement. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Spalding Mudd; and four sisters, Mary Virginia Mudd, Hattie Riggs, Mary Lilly and Rita Clements.

He is survived by one daughter, Amy Lynn Adams of Fort Smith, Ark.; one son, son, Joseph Paul “Joe Paul” Mudd of Louisville; three sisters, Cathy New of Louisville, Emily Mattingly of Springfield and Brenda Hulker of Louisville; two brothers, Joe Mudd of Springfield and Anthony Mudd of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Tyler Joseph Mudd and Sarah Grace Adams; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, with 5:30 p.m. Wednesday prayers at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

