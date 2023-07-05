Obituary: Wilmer Chesser, 85, Bardstown

Wilmer Chesser, 85, of Bardstown, died at 5:07 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown Nursing and Rehab Center. He was a native of Washington County and was born Dec. 18, 1937, to the late Thomas M. and Della Hood Chesser.

He was a member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy and a retired employee of the General Electric Company.

WILMER CHESSER

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Artie Pearl Ervin and Gladys Benham; and one brother, Purdom Chesser.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille Chesser; one son, Dan Chesser of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Monique Martindill of Radcliff; three great-grandchildren, Devyn Martindill, Kayla Martindill and Alexandria Martindill; one sister-in-law, Edna Chesser of Bardstown; and his caregivers, Louise Drury, Nancy Embry and Kathy Lewis.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Mike Willingham officiating assisted by the Rev. Keith Creech. Burial is in the Brush Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, and after 8 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kayla Martindill, Alexandria Martindill, Tim Benham, Greg Stevens, Rollie Stevens and Joe Stevens.

Serving as casket bearers will be Devyn Martindill, Ricky Chesser, Derrick Chesser, Dewayne Chesser, Tony Chesser and Roger Monroe.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-