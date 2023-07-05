Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Homero Garcia Marinelarena, 35, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc; reckless driving; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

William Smith, 23, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Ruth Durbin, 46, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance; no seat belts. No bond listed. Booked at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police

Eric Dodolfo Swann, 21, Fairdale, careless driving; no insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, second-degree, drug unspecified; possession controlled substance, second-degree – Hallucinogen; a prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Nathan Eugene Lowe, 23, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Zachary Alexander Robinson, 31, Lexington, speeding, 26 mph or more over the speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); reckless driving; improper passing; resisting arrest; no operators license; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Marie Cool, 44, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 8:25 p.m. July 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ricky Clinton Simpson, 40, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal trespassing, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-