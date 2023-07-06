Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Kenneth Earl Douglas, 40, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Katie Ann Sanger, 38, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury’ operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Christopher Todd Crepps, 54, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Jamie Marie Ramirez, 42, Louisville, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $24,500 cash. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Tyler Lyday, 29, Louisville, probation violation (for a felony offense); theft of identity of another person without consent; giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond total is $30,000 cash. Booked at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, by Louisville Metro Police Department.

Virgil Dennis O’Bryan, 72, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Edmond Doyle, 44, Fairdale, failure to appear. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Alex Gonzalez-Lopez Jr., 33, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-