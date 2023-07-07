Obituary: Charles Chester Simms, Jr., 81

Charles Chester Simms, Jr., 81, died peacefully at his home Wednesday, July 5, 2023, of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He had struggled with Parkinson’s since 2015.

He was born May 12, 1942, in Loretto. He and his brother, Louis, opened a grocery store in New Haven and continued operation for 43 years. He and his brother also opened various businesses in Marion, Anderson and Bullitt Counties.

He cherished his family, his breakfast buddies at Mammy’s, and good bourbon. He treasured his employees and customers at the stores, a good political discussion and his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Chester Simms Sr. and Leona Ballard Simms; one sister, Louise Edelen; and three brothers, Francis Wayne Simms, Charles Louis Simms, and Thomas Sidney Simms.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nora Wheeler Simms; one son, Charles C. Simms, III (Concy) of Bardstown; one daughter, Nancy Simms Rose (Hagan) of Brentwood, Tenn.; eight sisters, Evelyn Edelen (Joe) of Naples, Fla., Sister Grace Simms, OP of St. Catherine, Gerri Keysor (Bob Figeira) of Laguna Woods, Calif., Vernice Simms, Betty Blair and Rita Harrod (Tom), all of Louisville, Jane Thompson of Columbia, Mo,, and Margaret O’Bryan of Fort Meyers, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Elinor E. Simms, John Simms and Nelson Rose.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Bill Hammer officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with evening prayers 7 p.m. Friday.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to Bethlehem High School, St. Thomas Church or Transylvania University.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

