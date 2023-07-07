Obituary: Conrad Shirley ‘Connie’ Harned, 85, Boston

Conrad Shirley “Connie” Harned, 85, of Boston, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at University in Louisville. He was born in Bullitt County Jan. 30, 1938, to the late Edgar O. and Janie Ellen Thurman Harned, He was a retired truck driver for Jim Beam. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Harned; and one brother, James Adrian Harned.

He is survived by two daughters, Marie Harned of Boston and Gail (Lowell) Floyd of Florida; two stepsons, Stephen Snider of Bloomfield and Stuart Snider of Indiana; one sister, Margaret Crume of Boston; two grandchildren, Shelby (Joe) Greenwell of Nicholasville and stepgrandson Taylor Snider; three great-grandchildren, Harrison, Madison, and Lauran; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Boston Chapel in Boston with Bro. Darron Chapman officiating. Burial is in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Boston Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Boston Chapel Boston, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

