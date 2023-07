Obituary: Douglas Lee ‘Doug’ Hamilton, 70

Douglas Lee “Doug” Hamilton, 70, of Loretto Rd., died at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023,, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Spalding Hamilton; three daughters, Melissa (Philip) Knopp of Jessietown, Jessica (Chad) Filiatreau of Bardstown and Brittany (Jason) Mattingly of Loretto; one son, Bradley (Kayla) Hamilton of Springfield; three sisters, Phyllis (Mick) Ballard of Samuels, Marlena (John Robert) Filiatreau of Fredericktown and Helen (Tim) Heustis of Louisville; one brother, Dennis (Lydia) Hamilton of Springfield; and 12 grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Rose Catholilc Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, and 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

