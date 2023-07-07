Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 6, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 45, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others. No bond listed. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brandon S. Simpson, 30, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:21 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Emmanuel Bizimana Musafiri, 50, Gorham, Maine, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-