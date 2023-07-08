Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Claude Owen McMakin, 34, Radcliff, failure to appear. Bond is $1,790.43 cash. Booked at 12:57 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Autumn Paige Campbell, 27, Lebanon, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); operating on a suspended license; careless driving. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Stewart Middleton, 48, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 4:09 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023.

Randall Lee Curtsinger, 35, Willisburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 4:55 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023.

Joseph Anthony Brien, 46, Springfield, criminal mischief, first-degree, tampering with a key infrastructure asset. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Del Patrick Creason, 54, Loretto, possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; failure to wear seat belts (2 counts); no insurance card; one headlight; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 10:42 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-