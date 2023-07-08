Obituary: Mary Reisz, SCN, 97, Nazareth

Mary Reisz, SCN, 97, (formerly Sister Mary Cabrini) died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Nazareth. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 74 years.

She was born in Owensboro to William Jacob and Mary Ella Reisz. Her earliest ministries were in elementary education, teaching at St. John School in Hollywood, Md, from 1948-1959 and later at St. Ladislas in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to teaching various grades, she had extensive experience in school administration. She served as principal of St. Matthias School in Louisville, Immaculate Conception in Culvertown, St. Paul School in Lexington and St. Catherine of Siena in Fort Thomas.

She assisted her SCN Community in many ways. She served as assistant provincial at Nazareth from 1972-1973; provincial in Memphis from 1973-1979, and worked in Central Finance Administration for a year before taking up the responsibility of being the congregation treasurer from 1980-1994.

She also dedicated herself to housing ministry, serving as an administrative assistant for Nazareth Villages on the Nazareth Campus from 1994-2012. From 2012-2016 Sister Mary was in community service, after which time she entered into the apostolate of prayer.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

Her cremains will arrive at Nazareth at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, with the wake at 6:30 p.m. The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

