Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 8, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Cassey Al-Hechami, 24, Springfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Louis Bertrand Cecil III, 49, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-