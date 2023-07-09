Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins offers county update for month of July

By TIM HUTCHINS

Nelson County Judge-Executive

Saturday, July 8, 2023 — As I reflect on both the successes and the challenges that I’ve witnessed for my first six months as Nelson County Judge Executive, I am overwhelmed by the support that I have received by the citizens of Nelson County.

TIM HUTCHINS

COUNTY EMPLOYEE PAY BENEFITS. The successes include an increase in wages for county employees. With these wages increased to competitive levels, our county government is in a better position to retain qualified employees than it has been in many, many years. The new health insurance plans for our county employees and their families have given our employees more options than before. There have been restructuring moves within county government that have made the day-to-day operations more efficient and cohesive.

EMS CHANGES. In an effort to make more budget-conscious decisions, Nelson County EMS entered into an agreement that will allow them to lease equipment that is needed instead of purchasing it. With mandated expiration dates on most of their medical equipment, this agreement will allow EMS to have the best available equipment while saving taxpayers money by leasing instead of purchasing new equipment during the multi-year contract. Thank you to Joe Prewitt for the many years that he has served as Nelson County EMS director. I also want to introduce Michael Reynolds as the new EMS director and wish him the best as he takes on this new role.

DISPATCH CHANGES. Nelson County Dispatch is now a division under Nelson County Fiscal Court. We will continue to work with dispatch leadership and staff to ensure that Nelson County has the best dispatch center in the Commonwealth.

GRANT APPLICATIONS. With the assistance of Jan Johnston and Brad Metcalfe, Nelson County has completed grant applications totaling more than $2.1 million. Most grants take a minimum of six months before any decisions are made on funding. We will continue to aggressively pursue any grant opportunities that could potentially help our county.

COUNTY CLEAN-UP. Operation Clean Up Nelson County is in full swing. With our new inmate programs, Nelson County roadways are being cleaned up with new emphasis being placed on maintaining the county’s pristine beauty. The county’s Nuisance Ordinance, which was not enforced for many years has been revised with two nuisance officers being tasked with following up on requests by property owners and keeping their neighborhoods clean.

COMMUNITY CONNECT. With the combined efforts of state Rep. Candy Massaroni, fiscal court magistrates, and other local leaders, Community Connect events have been held in each of the county’s magisterial districts. These events give me and local leaders the opportunity to listen to constituents’ concerns and suggestions. There will be more events like this in the second half of 2023, and I urge all constituents to attend if your schedules allow.

CONSTITUENT PARTICIPATION. As judge-executive, I have the opportunity to be a part of multiple boards and organizations in and outside the county. Many individuals have given so much to our community and we will continue to need their structure and their guidance. However, it is also time for a new generation of volunteers to step up and be leaders of Nelson County. I have added Nelson County citizens to organizations that have never volunteered before in an effort to bring in “a new set of eyes.” I want to thank all the citizens that have given their time and talents to help Nelson County.

BOURBON WAREHOUSE ZONING. There have also been challenges that we must not forget. With the passing of HB5 (the removal of the bourbon barrel tax), our county must plan and prepare for the millions of dollars that will be lost in approximately 2033. Fiscal Court and local distilleries were able to agree and have formed a plan that will give citizens in Nelson County a voice in the development of rickhouses in Nelson County. With this new policy, any new bourbon warehouse projects will require a public hearing, just like any other business in Nelson County.

FEES FOR SERVICES. Fees in many departments have not been increased in many years. While this seems like a good thing on the surface, it also leads to the county not keeping up with the costs of providing services as well as inflation. Ultimately, this led to the need for Nelson County government to subsidize various offices with general fund/taxpayer dollars. Instead of the citizens who were using the services paying for them, for many years, all Nelson County citizens have been helping pay for services whether they used them or not. I plan to adjust fee structures in many departments and have them placed where they need to be so that each department will be self-sufficient and will not require your tax dollars to keep them solvent.

OLD COURTHOUSE CONDITION. The condition of county-owned property and buildings continues to be a pain point for Nelson County. While the “old courthouse” exterior looks beautiful and continues to be a focal point for our community, the inside of the building is in deplorable condition. Between the leaks, the plaster that is literally falling off the walls, the removal of over 70,000 bees (in which a 5-gallon bucket of honey was saved), and the heating/air/plumbing issues, the estimated price tag to renovate is well over $1.5 million dollars. This condition did not occur overnight – these conditions occurred over many years with very little done to correct the problems when they were repairable. I will be working with the magistrates to have plans finalized so that a grant can be secured to pay for the majority of the project. The leaks and some of the cosmetic work is being addressed by the county maintenance staff along with the inmate program. To be blunt – it is an absolute mess.

In closing, I want to thank the magistrates, my staff, the department leaders, Nelson County employees, and most importantly the citizens of Nelson County — for their continued support in my first six months in office.

Change is inevitable, but with open communication, transparency, and hard work, our county will continue its success.

-30-