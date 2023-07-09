Stephen Foster Drama announces discount nights for select ‘Cinderella’ performances

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, July 8, 2023 — The Stephen Foster Drama Association has announced community discount nights for performances of their upcoming production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre in Bardstown.

“Cinderella” will be presented at a discounted ticket price for residents of Washington, Marion, LaRue, Hardin, Bullitt, Spencer and Anderson counties on Friday, July 14, 2023. In addition, Nelson County residents will be presented with a discounted ticket price on Wednesday, July 19.

A Tony-nominated Broadway adaptation of the beloved musical, “Cinderella” features some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s loveliest tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” as well as some new characters and surprising twists. Performances are set to take place at 8 p.m. on July 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28, and Aug. 2 and 4.

“Our success as a drama association over the past half-century would not be possible without the unwavering support of our surrounding community, so it was important for us to offer a token of appreciation for our neighbors as they enjoy this captivating production,” said Johnny Warren, executive artistic director for the Stephen Foster Story and the Stephen Foster Drama Association.

For more information about the discounted tickets, call the box office at 502-348-5971. To learn more about the Stephen Foster Drama Association, including their annual production of “The Stephen Foster Story,” their Live at the Park Concert Series and other events, visit www.stephenfoster.com.

-30-