Obituary: Thomas ‘Tom’ Leland Lutes, 92, Bardstown

Thomas “Tom” Leland Lutes, 92, of Bardstown, died in God’s Grace on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born July 7, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Francis Ernest and Agnes Leora Delaney Lutes. He was known as Leland to his family and Tom to many of his friends.

He was a graduate of Male High School and was vice president of the “Pioneer” (first) graduating class of Bellarmine College in Louisville. He went on to work for the Kentucky Department of Education as a computer programmer until retiring with 40 years of service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Bardstown #1290 and Monsinger McGee Assembly #309. He was a life member of the KY Council for the Blind, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, and a member of St. Joseph Church.

Tom was licensed as a licensed Amateur Radio operator with the FCC-issued callsign K4ZBC for more than 60 years. Over the years, Tom was active on HF and VHF bands and made radio friends around the globe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Imogene Lutes; two brothers, Charles Lloyd Lutes and Francis Harry Lutes.

He is survived by one nephew, Charles (Agnes) Lutes of Virginia; one grandnephew, Andrew (Lauren) Lutes of Virginia; one grandniece, Erin (Grant) Van Kirk of Texas; and five great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, with Deacon Steve Heil and 8:30-10:30 Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church or Xavier Society for the Blind.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

