Obituary: Paul Ignatius Hagan, 75, Springfield

Paul Ignatius Hagan, 75, of Springfield, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 8, 1948, in Nelson County. He retired from Best Western and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Hagan; seven sisters; and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sheila Gies Hagan of Springfield; two sons, Joe Paul (Rhonda) Hagan of Bardstown and John Travis Hagan of Springfield; two brothers, Chet Hagan of Bardstown, and Billy Hagan of Indiana;

four grandchildren, Michael Hagan, Dennis Hagan, Alexis Hagan, and Scott Hagan; one great-grandson, Dakota Hagan; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Nre Salem Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-