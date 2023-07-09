Obituary: Crystal Lynn Brady, 51

Crystal Lynn Brady, 51, died peacefully in her mother’s arms and surrounded by loving family on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Norton Audubon in Louisville. She was born May 24, 1972, in Lebanon to Bobby Joe Brady and Connie Sue Downs Adams. She was a resident of Hazelwood Home in Louisville and was of the Catholic faith. She was an Angel on earth with a smile and laugh that will always be remembered. She gave the best hugs and never met a stranger.

CRYSTAL LYNN BRADY

The family wants to thank the Hazelwood Home staff so much for all the love and care they gave Crystal over the 40-plus years she was a resident.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles Everett and Mary Catherine Beavers Brady; and her maternal grandparents, Joseph Herbert and Elizabeth Helen Greenwell Downs.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Connie Sue Downs (Bill) Adams of Willisburg; her father, Bobby Joe Brady of Bardstown; one brother, Tyler (Sarah) Adams of Lebanon; two nieces, Chloe Yates and Carlee Yates; one nephew, Briar Adams; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation us 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and 8:30-10:30 Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with Tuesday evening prayers at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Honorary pallbearers will be the staff from Hazelwood Center.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-