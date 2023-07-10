Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 9, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 8, 2023

James William Brown Jr., 52, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $26,100 cash. Booked at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Kirkland Redmond, 25, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:16 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Joseph Rowland Martin, 70, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 11:32 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-