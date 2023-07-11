Nelson Fiscal Court reviews bids, specifications for landfill expansion

Magistrates Jon Snow, left, and Keith Metcalfe look over documents prior to the start of Monday’s special meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Monday, July 10, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court received an update on the planned expansion of the Nelson County landfill at its special meeting Monday morning.

Solid Waste Director John Greenwell told the court that, the $5 million expansion should give the county enough space to last approximately 40 years.

County Engineer Brad Spalding told the court they had alternatives to consider in the construction bids for the project.

The base bid meets the state minimum requirements for a new landfill, Spalding assured the court. Spalding asked the court to consider an alternative — and more expensive bid — that specifies a thicker vinyl liner for the new landfill cell, as well as a dense layer of compacted pea gravel.

The thicker liner will improve durability, and the gravel will provide protection against puncture of the lining when garbage is being compacted.

Hutchins noted that no additional land was needed for landfill expansion and that the county still has additional land for future expansion of the landfill when needed.

The court approved Hinkle Construction’s bid using the thicker liner as well as pea gravel to cover the liner once installed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY GARBAGE. The court discussed once again accepting household and industrial garbage from Washington County. Washington County had previously brought its garbage to the Nelson County Landfill but later moved to another landfill.

The move will mean an additional $450,000 or more in additional revenue to go toward the maintenance and operation of the landfill.

The proposed agreement with Washington County must be reviewed by County Attorney Chip McKay before it can be approved. The court will take the matter up at the August fiscal court meeting.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court canceled its second July meeting, and will next meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

