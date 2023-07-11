Fiscal court OKs parks & recreation reorganization, long-term planning group

County engineer Brad Spalding, left, talks to District 1 Magistrate Keith Metcalfe prior to the start of Monday’s special meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Monday, July 10, 2023 — At its special Monday meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court, the magistrates approved the reorganization of the county parks and recreation department, including the creation of a long-term planning committee.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins told the court that Dean Watts Park — now nearly 30 years old — needs individuals with new ideas and a new vision to guide its continued use and development another 30 years into the future.

The park’s new long-range planning committee will include the interim park director Tyler Wimsett; District 1 magistrate Keith Metcalfe; District 3 Magistrate M.T. Harned; Roger Robinson; Justin Grumby; Robert Cecil; Michael A. Bishop; and John Greenwell.

The appointments will be effective in approximately 60 days.

COUNTY REDISTRICTING. Mike Robinson from the Lincoln Trail Area Development District and the three members of the county redistricting committee were on hand Monday morning to present fiscal court with its new revised map of the county’s magisterial districts.

The magistrates had previously reviewed the map and several said they were satisfied with the changes. The magistrates approved the new district map unanimously.

BOURBON WAREHOUSE ZONING. The court gave final approval to zoning ordinance changes that will require the public to have input on any proposed bourbon warehouse projects in Nelson County.

The changes create a new Planned Unit Development that will apply to bourbon warehouses proposed on land zoned Agricultural.

The new ordinance will also require an evaluation of the roads serving the proposed warehouse property to insure they can handle the anticipated truck traffic.

CODE ENFORCEMENT FEE SCHEDULE. Logan Spalding, the county’s building inspector, presented the court with a list of revised fees for inspections conducted by his office.

Code enforcement mostly supports its operation by charging fees. However, Spalding said the fees haven’t kept up with inflation or the cost of doing business.

The fees haven’t changed in 15 years, he told the court. The new fees will be part of a revised ordinance, and mean an average increase of 13 percent, with residential fees increasing less than commercial-related fees.

The new ordinance will tie future fee increases to the cost of living index.

WATERLINE BIDS. The court approved a $350,081 bid from Keifer Contracting to build a series of water lines on four county roads. The roads include Cornish Lane, Wickliffe Land, Brothers Lane and W.T. Thompson Road.

Due to a discrepancy in the length of roadway the county actually maintains on Cornish Lane, the court will not allow that project to proceed until the issue is solved.

in other business, the court:

— appointed Andy Stone to the Bardstown-Nelson County Airport Board;

— appointed O.J. Stein to the North Nelson Water District;

— approved using the insurance proceeds and replacing two crashed sheriff’s office cruisers with the purchase of a new Chevy Tahoe.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court canceled its second July meeting, and will next meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

-30-